The United States oil industry hopes that farmers can join it in battling the Biden electric vehicle agenda

The United States oil industry is marshaling forces with farmers and biofuel producers to fight the Biden administration’s agenda for electric vehicles. The sector has so far received assurance from some of the farmers, according to some sources. This move is the industry’s last hope to rebel and make profits. The Biden administration is implementing the promises it had advocated for in its agenda to mitigate climate change and reduce fossil fuel consumption. Initially, the oil industry and biofuel producers were rivaling the space industry for fossil fuels. Currently, they are combining efforts to ensure that the internal combustion engines remain in action.

The bone of contention in this matter might shape up the politics since the Biden administration is phasing out the oil industry, which Donald Trump was supporting. On the other hand, farmers remain a crucial participant in these political changes hoping to benefit from the new leadership. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) oil refining trade group admitted to confiding in corn and biofuel sectors lately to draft a policy that would minimize the carbon intensity of diesel and petrol and impede the efforts to establish federal subsidies for electric vehicles. This policy would counterattack the Biden administration’s objective of electrifying the transportation sector. Moreover, the policy would allow the existence of gasoline and the systems consuming them. AFPM met last month with corn and biofuel industry frontiers to discuss the matter and will be meeting again this month to decide the way forward for liquid fuels.

The senior vice president of AFPM, Derrick Morgan, stated that the whole concept would take some time to align especially with some industries preparing for the transition. One of the impediments that these stakeholders face in their quest against electric vehicle policies includes California’s announcement to ban ICEs in the next fourteen years and the car manufacturers like General Motors preparing to produce electric vehicles only when the time comes.

The Renewable Fuels Association chief, Geoff Cooper, one of the pioneering biofuel industry trade groups, revealed that they had been invited to this meeting. However, they have not decided if they’ll be in attendance. He added that they wouldn’t allow the oil industry to use them to do their bidding and champion their rights. The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) also has the same mind as the RFA contemplating whether to send its representatives to the meeting. The chief executive of NCGA, Jon Doggett, had a contrary announcement stating that the association had not been informed over its lobby alliance with the oil industry. He explained that he could not speak on behalf of any of their constituent companies since they all can make their decisions.