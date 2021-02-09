President Biden pledges to spend $2 trillion on new technology and green energy; will this overload the EV industry?

Renewable energy is the new sensation in many governments among the developed countries such as the US, China, and the EU. Entrepreneurs who have invested heavily in green stocks have become overnight billionaires. This is true of the two richest men in the world right now. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos. Nations such as China, the US, and the UK are spending more money revamping their renewable energy sources. Solar energy, wind power, and hydrogen fuel have attracted massive investments from tech gurus. Tech companies have shared the ambitions of environmentalists who continue to scale up the reduction of carbon emissions.

Investors have been using online stock trading platforms such as Robinhood and Webull to put their money into the renewable sector. For instance, Tesla saw investors put around $40 million into the company in 2020 alone. NextEra, an American Electricity utility company, has outdone big players like BigOil to earn huge investments. FuelCell, a sustainable and efficient fuel provider, yielded a 600% profit in 2020.

Green ride-hailing companies have also experienced a boom in sales. Facedrive is a ride-hailing company founded in Canada. It is one of the fastest-growing green startups. The company offers customers the option of using either gas-powered, hybrid or electric vehicles based on their preference. In September 2020, Facedrive acquired Steer, an electric car subscription service. Having been an Exelon subsidiary, a strong relationship between Facedrive and Exelon Corporation has started. Exelon is a renowned producer of clean energy in the US. This relationship comes with a $2 million strategic investment through Exelorate Enterprises, a subsidiary of Exelon.

Another opportunity that Facedrive has put a grip on in Biden’s plan is the ride-hailing vertical. Facedrive rose against all odds to beat industry pioneers such as Uber and Lyft to become the top ride-hailing service. The ride-hailing industry has been a source of pollution through carbon emissions from cars. Facedrives’s clean- energy ride-hailing commitment will transform this industry while helping the company achieve its financial targets of $85 billion by 2023.

Uber has not been left behind. It targets 100% of its rides to be EVs across the US, Canada, and Europe markets by 2030. Same with Lyft. However, Facedrive initiated the shift to EV way back in 2019. With Biden’s trillion-dollar energy plan, Facedrive will be a force to reckon with. Another big players in the investment stock last year are the guys at PlugPower. The company develops hydrogen fuel cell systems, an alternative to regular batteries in electrical equipment and EV vehicles. Billionaires have invested in PlugPower, giving them a 35% growth in sales. The company targets to have over 50% of its hydrogen sourced from renewable energy by 2024.

One of its projects involves a collaboration with Universal Hydrogen to make a commercially-viable propulsion system entirely based on hydrogen fuel. This propulsion system will power a commercial aircraft. This will open up new markets for the American company.

Canada’s EV industry has not been left behind. Notable companies are targeting a piece in the EV industry cake. These are Magna International, GreenPower Motor, NFI Group, and AutoCanada. With Trudeau’s ambition of putting Canada on the green energy list, these companies will receive support from the government to scale up their EV production and sale.