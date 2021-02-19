Top 10 global countries with the highest production of renewables

As the world works on the clean energy project, there seem to be different countries going the extra mile for the project. In recent days, a UK-based company released a comparison table after studying various reports running from 2019. The study involved twenty-one countries coming up with clean energy such as wind, solar, bioenergy, and hydropower. This piece will highlight the top ten countries with the highest production of clean energy.

According to the report, Germany is the leading country with the highest renewable energy production. Other than production, their use of renewable energy is also high. From various sources, it is clear that the country is working on closing down some of its coal-fueled plants. One of the reasons for German’s progress on the case is from the massive investments where the Government is working on meeting E.U. renewable goals.

Many experts claim that the coal-fuel plants will be erased from Germany by 2038. In 2019, wind as a source of energy contributed to over 40% of the U.K. power. In 2018, U.K recorded a considerable decrease in its use of coal energy since its 1970s. This event followed after the E.U. push to use various energy sources. With the latest reports, it is evident that the U.K is working so hard for the net zero-emission project recording considerable progress.

The United States is ranked at position ten. Its percentage runs up to 4.32% when you look at their involvement in the renewable energy mission. This percentage is less than half of the recording of the U.K. This percentage is also almost less than three times that of Germany, the top-ranked country on the planet.

South Africa is the highest-ranked country in Africa from the Market comparison chart in the renewable industry field. These ranks follow Africa’s mission to deal with the emissions in the Environment. So, its position is 15 with a percentage of 2.25% when it comes to the global rank.

The information in International Renewable Energy Agency From various studies through reliable professionals, the world’s most significant energy source by 2050 is renewables. The percentage will rank about 86% if things go as planned.

Peter Earl, a member of the energy team at the Comparison Market, stated the importance of learning about energy from renewable and non-renewable sources. He also went ahead to state that championing the leading countries is essential. The comparing market team expressed their gratitude to the United Kingdom since it is highly-ranked in the league. What renewable energy investment will lead to in the future is something time will unveil.