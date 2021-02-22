Capitalization of cheap renewable energy in Africa

By 2030, Africa’s energy capacity will be two times more than the current consumption. The continent will also shift to renewables since the renewable energy technologies’ cost is decreasing. However, a new analysis shows that fossil fuels will still influence the continent’s power mix in the next decade.

According to a report published on 11th January, renewable energy sources like solar and wind will contribute less than 10% of total Africa’s power by 2030. More than 195 countries across the world promised to decrease greenhouse gas emissions in 2015 in the fight against climate change. For the world to attain this goal, it must reduce these emissions by over 2.7% every year for the next ten years. A report shows that the target is nowhere near being attained. The power demand is expected to increase in developing economies, more so in Africa.

The good news is that the renewable energy technologies’ price has decreased in the past few years, and it is expected to drop further by 2025. Activists and scientists hope that many African nations will be able to use these technologies and build renewable energy farms. They said that this would reduce the use of fossil fuels such as coal and oil-based power, which will help decrease carbon dioxide emissions. The building of renewable power plants will create jobs for both professionals and the youth.

Galina Alova, a sustainability scientist at the University of Oxford, said that it is uncertain whether the new planned projects in Africa will succeed or not. She added that they want to know if Africa is moving in the right direction to make the decision leap fruits using the available data. Alova, together with other Oxford sustainability scientists Alex Money and Philipp Trotter, analyzed data from over 3000 power projects, which include renewables and fossil-fuel based. These projects were initiated in the last twenty years throughout the fifty-four (54) African nations. Some projects are still progressing well, while others failed.

The three scientists gathered data about these projects, such as the power generated by a specific plant, the fuel type it uses, its connection to the power grid, how the plant is funded, and the plant owner. The team then formed a computer algorithm using the machine learning approach to determine why some projects succeeded while others failed. The team found out that small plants had better chances of success compared to large projects. The plant’s source of funds mattered most since projects with big public financiers like World Bank were successful.