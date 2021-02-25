Details on the Growing Renewable Energy Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act

There is a new green act reintroduced by the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures on Feb 5. Its first version was introduced in June 2020. The new one is about extending and creating new credits. Areas that would benefit from passing the new law include electric vehicles, carbon capture, energy storage, and renewable energy. So, if it were to pass, incentives in the mentioned sectors would become the order of the day.

One of its provisions is reinstating up to 30% investment tax credit until (ITC) 2026. As for 2027, the ITC percentage would drop from 30% to 26%. Then, it would stand at 22% in 2028 before standing at 10% for the other years. The act would also facilitate the 60% wind production tax credit (PTC) extension through 2026. As far as the offshore wind ITC, it will be extended for a year, whereas the carbon dioxide sequestration credits’ extension will be through 2026.

A few new biogas plants and energy storage technologies will also be eligible for the ITC. Individuals will also enjoy energy efficiency incentives extension, and the lifetime limitation will also increase. It would also mean refundable carbon dioxide sequestration credits and taxpayers being at liberty to elect to have 85% of the PTC and ITC. The law would also make it easy for green energy entities seeking to access partnerships and public-traded ones, to be precise.

For manufacturers, they would start enjoyed more electric vehicle caps since they would be available for up to 600,000 vehicle sales. However, it would decrease by half for the next quarter after which it would become unavailable. Second-hand electric vehicles are also considered in this new green act. As long as its price is below $25,000 and has been in use for over two years, it qualifies for a resell for up to $2500 credit.

However, if your adjusted gross income as an individual is not more than $30,000, there will be an electric vehicle credits limitation. The same case applies to an adjusted gross income of $60,000 and below in joint-filing cases. Until 2026, a new credit of 10% will be available for people buying electric buses and other similar heavy vehicles. However, it has a condition that the sale price is up to $1 million.

The law also gives a provision on the U.S. Treasury investigating carbon price. It also addresses bicycle commuter benefits, the green workforce, and environmental justice initiatives. Last but not least the renewables and alternative fuels were also not left unaddressed.