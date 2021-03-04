Ageing offshore wind turbines could stunt the renewable energy sector’s growth

Renewables energy sources are the future of the energy sector. Why not when the planet is working hard to abandon the use of fossil fuel energy. This step is a part of a big project to create a net-zero emission world that is peaceful and free from harsh climatic conditions. One of the most valuable renewable energy sources is coastal offshore wind. However, people have neglected this sector for years.

In a recent report from the University of Kent, students highlighted the urgency of offshore wind turbines in the UK. The research team gives the UK government facts about the issue and the need for the renewable energy sector to pay attention to offshore turbines’ decommissioning. They have a life expectancy of at most up to 2025. From the study, the UK administration must decommission 300 and 1600 offshore wind turbines by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

Urgent need for the energy sector to figure out how to proactively use the offshore wind turbines installed in the 1990s and 2000s since their safe years will end by 2025. Why the urgency in the matter? One of the main reasons includes the prevention of safety lapses. Also, there are considerable costs to reconstruct the areas, irrelevant loss of skill set necessary to achieve a safe decommissioning.

The report indicates that the turbine’s original lifespan is at most twenty-five years. However, this expectation is not accurate since they are the cases of other factors that may occur when used. Each early turbine has at least a thousand components and worn-out parts replaced and fixed over the years. However, it seems like no one was curious enough to investigate the lifespan of these products.

The research team included decommissioning details, stating that it is impossible to have a breakdown estimate of the potential cost behind this activity. In addition to that, there are no alternative plans when it comes to handling these old products. Other than decommissioning wind turbines, it also marks the end of most of the skillset involved in their construction and engineering. Imagine wind turbines installed in the 1990s; then the engineer is retiring or already off duty. To deal with the loss, the team has asked the government to set up a database to recruit new skills.

Fortunately, there are profitable operations that can help save some money. Engineers can work on recycling some of the parts to reduce the losses and work on new products. Dr. Mahmoud Shafiee in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Kent also pointed out some facts, including how the cost of maintaining old wind turbines is higher than installing new turbines. He advises the government to decommission these turbines safely and in an efficient way.