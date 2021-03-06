A significant new building can be seen on satellite imagery at Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant

As we all know, Satellite contact requires satellites orbiting the Earth to communicate with (Very Small Aperture Terminals) VSATs on the ground. It is also used to relay television. Microwave frequencies are used by satellites to communicate through inter-satellite links and earth stations or VSATs. Satellites are classified according to their applications and orbits. Satellites have many benefits, one being global coverage.

To people who live in a remote area, a satellite is an excellent primary mode of communication, especially when one knows that getting a terrestrial broadband network-enabled will take weeks, if not months, or that one is aware that it can take that long for a vendor to accept that it can’t be delivered at all.

Satellite internet has also made it impossible to establish an exact contact route over long distances due to the Earth’s curvature, rocky terrain, seas, and many natural and human-made obstacles. Direct communication with headquarters hundreds of miles away is virtually impossible for companies like off-shore oil drilling. Satellite is the most cost-effective solution for such needs. One only needs a power source and a good view of the satellite orbiting at 23,000 miles in geostationary orbit to develop satellite connectivity.

Additionally, a mile of fiber in an unserved area will cost anything from $10,000 to $100,000. Aside from the high investment, completing the fiber rollout and making it accessible to specific locations could take several months. Satellite is the most cost-effective way of getting high-speed Internet connections if you don’t have access to secure terrestrial broadband.

On the other hand, The International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM) received commercial satellite imagery that indicate significant new development at the Dimona site in Israel, formally known as the Negev Nuclear Research Centre. On February 18th, the IPFM released a statement saying that the development site is just across the street from the nuclear reactor and reprocessing plant facilities.

Excluding the Treaty on Nuclear Non-Proliferation, Israel is a nuclear weapons state. IPFM noted that the nuclear arsenal was projected at about 80 warheads by the beginning of 2019. It is estimated that Israel already has at least 90 nuclear warheads by the Non-Profit organization Federation of American Scientists. Padel Podvig, a researcher, noticed that the building seems to have begun in early 2019 or late 2018 and has been ongoing for around two years, but that’s all he could tell at the moment.