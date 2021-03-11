Governor Cuomo announces the implementation of new policies to help in hastening renewable energy across New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the quick adoption, siting, and construction of main facilities of renewable energy across New York State. Projects that fall under the new policies will help the nation fight climate change and take a quick pick from the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, the Act and its policies will facilitate the nation’s fast progress into embracing clean energy. In the procedure, the main acts are to provide the country with 70 percent of electricity coverage by the coming decade,

The Governor stated that his team must speed its working rate, as the remaining time is less than anticipated. By working that way, the nation will be safe from climate change and pave the way for renewable energy. The new policies will reduce the period of approval by the government. Approvals anticipated to be done by the government include; saving the environment from climate change, approving transformative renewable schemes, investing in worthwhile projects to recover from the losses of the Covid-19 pandemic, and giving out new jobs. For the past years, New York has always led the world into making policies to help fight climatic change, and it plans to take concrete steps towards protecting our planet.

New York developed the Office of Renewable Energy Siting to improve and streamline renewable energy schemes in New York. The Act helps t consolidate reviews on the planet and allowing new renewable energy facilities to be set in New York City.

By implementing the policies and streamlined processes, ORES will be a central core to meet the nation’s renewable energy goals. ORES will also make sure that the environment is safe by considering social, economic, and environmental factors towards the development of new renewable energy facilities. ORES will be giving out a permit letter in one-year time when an application is rendered complete.

Houtan Moaveni, who serves as the ORES Acting Executive Director, gave his vote of thanks to the public for taking part in the rulemaking process of renewable energy policies. Houtan also plans to start working together with all participants to put new policies into action. Currently, New York is at the top line towards choosing the right leaders for the renewable energy sector. According to Act, ORES needs to generate policies and implement a decree within its first year of the stated date.