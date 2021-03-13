Ways in which companies can explore the growing renewable energy industry in Colombia

The last decade witnessed Colombia set ambitious renewable energy objectives. Last year, the country stated that it would aim to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by half the current level and deploy 4000 MW of clean, renewable energy before the end of this decade. The country managed to initiate the first strategy for achieving these objectives by rolling out a renewable energy auction for 1374 MW of solar and wind energy production.

Although this act is a laudable beginning, the country will have to put all hands-on deck to achieve these strategies through the coming years. Presuming that the auction plan becomes effective from next year, the country will have to pull 280 MW of renewable energy through the next nine years to achieve the stated objectives. This plan calls for the addition of approximately 55% renewable energy capacity every year to what it was developing before the pandemic struck.

The Latin American region will witness the creation of about 3.2 million employment opportunities if these investment plans for the renewable energy sector are implemented. Realizing these clean energy targets can be tough, although Colombia can pull through if it involves the private sector in these plans.

Moreover, it would be mutually beneficial to the sector because it entails commercial and industrial companies that consume about half of the country’s electricity. Luckily, many of these utilities have started diving into renewables to ensure that their energy sources are clean and benefit from this electricity’s low prices. This industry can secure its future by investing in on-site turnkey purchases. This method calls for the purchase of photovoltaic installation and then getting involved in the operations and maintenance costs.

The other strategy that can allow commercial and industrial companies to secure themselves in renewable energy is entering power purchase agreements for on-site installations. The companies would be able to rent the renewable energy systems and own the electricity generated from the utility. This option is more affordable for companies that want to solve the power problem for a long-term project.

Finally, the companies can negotiate a power purchase agreement for an off-site project. The companies involved can reach an agreement over the tariff rate. These strategies will enable the companies to reduce emissions through renewable energy projects reducing the government’s worry about this sector. The government will now focus on generating the energy to sustain the citizens, which is a reduced burden than doing so for both citizens and the industries.