Siemens Energy to Play a Significant Role in an Upcoming Chinese Project

China is developing its first commercial offshore wind farm that will have a capacity of 66Kv. This Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project in Taizhou will be done in phases. The first one is about developing a capacity of up to 300 MW. Siemens Energy is responsible for installing 22 distribution transformers are FITformer WIND fluid immersed ones, to be precise. Consequently, China Huadian Corporation will take its energy supply to a whole new level. The primary beneficiary of the optimization is the Yangtze River Delta area.

According to Beatrix Natter, the executive vice president in charge of transmission in Siemens Energy, increasing renewable energy contribution to the power grid is essential. He added that it would play a massive role in the success of energy transition. Therefore, the transformer technology which showcases innovation is vital for the course. Equally important, the ongoing offshore wind farm, thanks to its 66 kV capacity, will raise the share of renewable wind energy in the power grid. Such a significant addition of clean energy will also put China a step closer to achieving its carbon neutrality goal come 2060.

The FITformer WIND transformer technology is suitable for the occasion. That’s because the need for robust tools is increasing with the increase in energy demand. For instance, due to the rise in wind energy demand, the current wind turbines are relatively strong. They are strong enough to produce up to 10 MW and above. Consequently, a need to use power transition technologies that are innovative, thus using high voltage levels arises. That’s where the FITformer WIND transformer comes in handy since their designs allow them to work with such large power capacities. They can handle a voltage class of up to 72.5 kV. These transformers will be installed on the wind turbines and their tower base, to be precise.

By the time this year of 2021 is coming to an end, the Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project’s first phase will be complete if things go as planned. Going by the forecasts, China will be able to deal with the climate change issue within no time, which is good news to any country. After all, once it starts operating, carbon emissions will reduce significantly. For instance, the reduction of annual carbon dioxide emissions will be less by 584,000 tonnes. That’s quite a huge number, and with such a remarkable pace, the future is exceptionally bright. It is important to note that over 12600 passenger vehicles emit the same amount in a year. If that’s the case, what an emission reduction.