Car manufacturers have agreed to switch to electric vehicles leaving consumers with the big decision

Recent activity in the automotive industry demonstrates that car manufacturers have embraced the idea that electric vehicles will be the future of the transportation industry. However, this group has to convince their customers about the truth of this coming trend. One of the people that need convincing is Steven Bock, who realized that an electric vehicle that can host his two dogs would be expensive. Additionally, this customer understood that driving long distances might be a challenge, especially if the places they are traveling to have inadequate charging infrastructure. He explained that he would only give this technology the benefit of the doubt if they become more affordable.

Bock decided to go with a Subaru Outback, which is powered by gasoline. Many other Americans would prefer settling for ICE cars instead of electric vehicles because the supportive infrastructure for electric vehicles is scarce in the country. This mindset is a huge risk that giant automakers must strategize their solution or lose the market that they intended to exploit through their models. However, the new government has also declared its support for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles and mitigate the climate change problems. The industry is banking on the ban on internal combustion engine cars to motivate the customers to start purchasing electric vehicles.

Mega automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Volkswagen plan to cash $77 billion into the production of electric vehicles through this decade. This amount will facilitate the electrification of various models, starting with pickup trucks to small SUVs. Additionally, General Motors declared its plan of stopping the production of ICE cars in the next fourteen years and hopefully become an emission-free company in 2040. The challenge is that this move might be risky when you consider where the existing internal combustion engine cars will be discarded. Companies have been advised to discount the electric vehicle models or go through with the subscription plan to allow consumers to test drive the cars to prove their potential.

Jeff Schuster, the head of the global vehicle forecasting for LMC Automotive, stated that this sector is vital since it drives a huge portion of the economy. Moreover, the other regions like Asia have demonstrated that this technology can mitigate some of the challenges that have been topics in various summits. Norway is a good example of all stakeholders partnering to make the transition to electric vehicles a huge success. Lowering taxes and registration fees for these models can help motivate consumers to purchase these cars.