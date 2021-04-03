Canada forecasts Alberta, the largest oil province, to lead in renewables growth

The planet is slowly transiting from traditional coal fuel energy to the world of renewables. Why is the shift to renewables crucial and essential? Renewable energy comes from natural sources that pose no danger to the planet by emitting harmful emissions. one of the world’s current issues is climate change. People have been experiencing brutal, destructive rains, scorching sun, storms, and other peak climatic conditions for years. After a well-researched study, climate experts explained that humans are responsible for the changes mainly because of emissions from our daily activities. As a result, governments started investing in the green energy sector to keep people safe and deal with climatic fluctuations.

Canada is one of the top countries working towards a net-zero emission target explaining the many upcoming projects in the field. Research shows that Alberta, Canada’s best oil-producing province, will record the highest renewable energy adoption by 2023. This conclusion is quite ironic since the place is famous for oil production. Still, their recent activities have led many to believe the area will record the highest growth in the renewable energy sector.

A Canadian Energy Regulator report predicts this happening considering the new solar and wind projects looking to substitute the coal-fueled electricity. Experts forecast that in 2023, 26% of the area’s power capacity will be sourced from renewable sources. This figure is 10% more than the 2017 records stating that area had 16% of its power from renewables. Another province that will shake Canada is the neighboring area, Saskatchewan, which experts predict to raise its renewables capacity from 25% to 33%.

The two provinces are working hard to transition from coal-fired electric power and move to wind, solar power and, natural gas. Alberta power capacity will have an additional 2000MW from the 2017 records, while Saskatchewan will have extra power of 587MW. Besides, the report states that Canada’s total renewable energy capacity by 2023 will arrive at 71%. However, there will be a decrease in the growth rate from 2.9% from 2010-2017 and for 2018-2023, 1.3%.

Darren Christie, the CER Chief Economist, explained that they think of coal fuel power when people hear of Alberta province. Interestingly, the country’s projections show that the county is the leading region in Canada’s renewables. The national growth rate may lower in the next three years, but Alberta is working on a great solar and wind project to boost renewables.

Alberta was no secret; the leading oil province in Canada. However, it has positively transitioned to clean energy, explaining why it has become the top renewable energy-producing province. We will look out to its progress in the future.