The impact of the increase in battery costs according to BYD First-hand Experience

BYD, a renowned automaker in China, is experiencing the consequences of an increase in battery material cost. It is no secret that billionaire hailing from the United States Warren Buffett is not only the chairman but a significant shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway. Equally important, the company is a huge shareholder of BYD. In an announcement, the electric car company said its net profits accreditable to shareholders would range from 200 million yuan equivalent to $30.4 million to 300 million yuan. As far as BYD’s release is concerned, the automobile business is yet to improve its profit. One of the causes of the stagnation is that the price of the upstream raw materials keeps fluctuating. Seasonal factors are also impacting the sales of the passenger vehicle.

The electric car market is proliferating, which has increased the demand for batteries. After all, the EVs need the batteries to run. Due to the correlation, Goldman Sachs analysts predicted an increase of 18% in battery prices due to a price surge of its primary materials. BYD management confirmed its reality when it acknowledged experiencing pressure since the cost of raw material such as copper, electrolyte, and lithium carbonate, said Citi analysts.

The first-quarter figure is lower than what was expected, and if what Credit Suisse analysts expect this year is to go by, it accounts for between 3% and 5% of their expectations. They added that the BYD’s price target is likely to stand at 280 Hong Kong dollars and not the previous 310 Hong Kong Dollars. However, since it recently closed at 170.4 Hong Kong dollars, the new figure would mean a 60% gain. The decrease in profit resulted from high battery raw materials’ prices, low government subsidies, and a seasonal decline in vehicle sales.

Net profits attributable to BYD’s shareholders in 2020 was 4.23 billion yuan. Last year, automobiles and products related to the same registered a revenue share of up to 53%. It was an increase since the previous year the percentage was 49%. On the other hand, the revenue share of batteries stagnated, remaining at around 8%. Revenue coming in other areas besides Greater China increased from 16% to 39% within a year.

As far as Nomura analysts are concerned, the result is not far from the estimated range’s low end. That’s despite the introduction of new EV models into a rapidly growing market which boosted the profits. The primary effect on the near-term profit progress was the costs of raw materials being relatively high. According to Nomura, BYD’s price target is 300 Hong Kong dollars.