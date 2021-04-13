Fluence, Siemens offers Baltic battery pilot project

The world of renewables is one of the most sort areas as the public, and private sectors work together to invent technologies to back up the transition to clean energy. The world of renewables is making massive progress in making clean energy available for all. This fact is excellent, and people should be able to rest easy on renewable energy availability. However, there are still some concerns in this sector. Earlier this year, an extreme storm hit Texas, leaving the state in a blackout for days. After well-studied research, many things were to blame for the blackout, including the coal-fueled energy and wind technology failure in the area. The snow blocked wind turbines resulting in them stopping moving hence producing no power. This situation left people across the globe worried about extreme climatic conditions and the reliability of renewable energy.

Experts were quick to suggest batteries as a storage tool to back up our power in extreme weather conditions. But are the batteries available that are powerful to hold the power grids for days, weeks, or months? A recent report from Fluence and Siemens is a ray of hope as companies invent a robust energy storage system. The two companies are part of a pilot project targeting the debut energy storage system about the Baltics’ transmission system.

This pilot project under the Litgrid TSO (Transmission system Operator) aims at supplying a 1MW battery at an area around Vilnius which will be the testing grounds for a future big project in Lithuania. Experts claim that energy storage systems will play a massive role in ensuring a stable power supply in the country and achieving a power transmission connection with the European electric grid. Additionally, it is a milestone to the country’s transmission process as companies ensure that all areas have a stable supply of clean energy.

This energy storage transmission project will use virtual transmission lines and absorb real power and copy the standard transmission flows. Storage of energy in this way also includes multiple network services, including stable local grid maintenance, voltage control settings, and availability of power in all areas. These measures are critical and crucial to protect the grid, enabling adequate clean energy for all the people.

Manuel Perez, the Fluence CEO, commented on the pilot project stating that the VTL is one of the best energy storage applications globally. The company is excited to be a part of this fantastic venture to maintain adequate power at all times. He stated that their experience and technology in the energy business would assist Litgrid in delivering this service. This move by Litgrid will help Lithuania achieve its goal for a net-zero-emission country.