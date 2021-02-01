Top 10 selling electric vehicles by Make and Model

Electric vehicles are still increasing their market share in the United States. Many people have started embracing EVs, and they are no longer much expensive than they were before. In the 2020’s lockdowns, the majority of the vehicles were not used, and the owners parked them in garages and driveways. Also, most of the car dealerships were not operating.

The following are the best-selling electric cars in the United States based on sales from 2019 to the most recent data:

Tesla Model 3

This electric vehicle has a range of 263 miles, and it’s available in upgraded long-range models with a range of 353 miles. The vehicle carries self-driving hardware. Since March 2020, over 500,000 units have been sold, making it the top-selling all-electric in history.

Toyota Prius Prime

This is a plug-in electric version of the hybrid vehicle. From 2000 to 2016, over 1.6 million vehicles have been sold. It charges to full in around two hours using the 240-volt charging cable. When Prime is not in EV mode, it has 50 miles per gallon fuel economy, which is more than standard hybrid Prius.

Tesla Model X

This is a full-sized all-electric sedan with a 238-mile range from its 75 KwH electric motor. Tesla Model X will be used as the base for the minibus-style electric vehicle. After its first year of sales, Tesla Model X become the world’s best-selling plug-in.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

This model can run up to 259 miles and speed off from0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds when fully charged. The vehicle can get fully charged overnight using its 240-volt charging device, though the manufacturer provides other charging options. More than 16,418 cars have been sold.

Tesla Model S

This is an all-electric vehicle with a 402-mile range. It has great high-tech features such as enhanced summon and advanced driver assistance, allowing the car to navigate a parking lot to its owner. So far, more than 14,100 vehicles have been sold.

Nissan LEAF

The vehicle has an electric synchronous motor and was the first mass-market all-electric in the US in2011. It has a range of 150-mile and upgraded LEAF Plus of a 226-mile range.

Honda Clarity PHEV

The vehicle can run for 50 miles using its battery alone and 340 miles using both engine and battery. It also comes in the hydrogen fuel cell model, and the electric model has a 17 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Ford Fusion Energi

The vehicle is a response to the Chevy Bolt. It gets fully charged in about 2.6 hours and a two-liter, four-cylinder engine twinned with an electric motor.

BMW 530e

The vehicle has a sticker price of $57,200, and it’s a BMW’s 5Series’electric version. The model has a standard 2-liter, four-cylinder engine twinned with a plug-in electric motor.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle has a range of 520 miles when it is fully charged and a full tank. Its curb weight is 6300 lbs and an all-electric range of 32 miles.