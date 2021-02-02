The expectations of the electric vehicle industry from this year’s financial allocations

India is highly expectant of budget allocations that the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will be reading today. Many companies anticipate the budget to favor them after marking a year marred with the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impacts. This year’s financial allocations will determine whether the economy recuperates from the pandemic’s reeling effects or suffers further due to misappropriation. One keen industry that people will be watching is the electric vehicle sector. This industry has been growing each day because of the supportive policies. Experts project that this industry requires more subsidies and incentives to steer the local electric vehicle manufacturers to prominence over the foreign developers.

The chief executive of Euler Motors, Saurav Kumar, stated that the production of electric vehicles in this era after the pandemic requires support through appropriate policies and regulations. He explained that although the intense uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles is a step towards the transition to clean energy in the transportation sector, there’s a need for lenient policies to encourage the local companies entering the electric vehicle industry to produce more units.

Moreover, the rules can be tightened once the local electric vehicle industry proves that it can support itself without the incentives and the lenient regulations. The sector also anticipates reducing customs duty on the imported lithium-ion batteries to promote the development of more electric cars. The other strategy that the executive thinks can turnaround the industry is the minimization of taxes and registration fees for these cars. This move would make the cars more affordable, accelerating their uptake by consumers.

Nevertheless, the challenge of capital still crowns it all in exploring electric vehicle technology in the country. Saurav advised the government to make loan schemes plausible for the commercial companies venturing into electric vehicles’ production. Moreover, the government must give the financial institutions precise details to offer loans to the citizens purchasing electric vehicles to promote this industry’s growth and expansion.

This move would also benefit the financial institutions since they will receive the profits accruing to these schemes. The executive also advises reviewing the existing loan schemes to prevent the incubation of financial problems that the country would have easily avoided. The minister’s financial allocations must also be reading out today must also be strictly adhered to, and their implementation monitored with reports indicating each success rate. Finally, the government ought to promote the electric vehicle industry by citing the areas where the charging stations can be installed to promote the vehicles’ purchase.