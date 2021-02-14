Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary, granted a $50 million contract to supply SSPA amplifiers for an LEO broadband satellite constellation

Gilat, the Israeli-based satellite and fiber-based connectivity provider, has won a new deal worth around $50 million to supply Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) broadband satellite constellation. The contract, awarded to one of Gilat’s subsidiaries, Wavestream, shows Gilat’s proven technological know-how in satellite communications.

“Wavestream has been selected as the vendor of choice to support the delivery of essential gateways for the LEO satellite program. Wavestream’s proven technological advantage, as well as our unmatched production capacity, make us a perfect supplier for the high volume of Ka-band gateway-class SSPAs required for this constellation,” said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager.

Gilat acquired Wavestream in 2010 for $130million.Wavestream provides Ka, Ku, X, and C-band SSPAs and Block Upconverters (BUC) systems integrators designed for mobile and fixed satellite communication systems. “Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high-performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture, and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years,” highlighted the company’s portfolio.

“Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions, and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards.” The leading satellite operator in this deal remains unknown. Wavestream will support the gateways for an LEO broadband satellite constellation. The company provides several services and communications solutions such as broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, inflight connectivity, marine, land, and air travel connectivity. The company has worked with commercial agencies and the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide unbeatable and reliable connectivity solutions.

The Gateway-Class Powerstream 160Ka SSPAs are made to suit wide-bandwidth networks with high modulation schemes. In this project, the amplifiers will provide a strong technical act in harsh environments. This is crucial to match the strict requirements of Non-geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) constellations.

NGSO constellations are satellites that do not maintain one position in space but instead keep moving about the earth’s surface. Most of these satellites are located between 700km-1,500 km altitude. Gilat has carried out several tests for the Low earth orbit technology to assess their potential. It has worked with big players in the SATCOM (satellite communication) sector, such as Telesat, in testing their LEO constellation. Gilat has also had a long working relationship with Inmarsat, a British communications company. In November 2019, Gilat set a new record after achieving 1.2Gbps speeds for a modem throughput. The test was carried on Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite.