Although some see an increase in efforts to build launch vehicles as an indication of an “overheated” market, some see these efforts as an indication of demand shifting. Tory Bruno, the chief executive officer of the United Launch Alliance, stated at a February 4 webinar that he had been worried that too much money was going into deployment companies, creating capacities that pushed prices down but did not boost demand.

Bruno stated, “It’s reduced to a third or maybe even a fourth of what expense of space entry was only a couple of years ago. However, we did not see any rise in the total size of the deployment market nor did we see any related tripling or even quadrupling of the space activity.” Industry analysts gave mixed views of the Bruno’s views of the launch market throughout a panel during the 2021 SmallSat Symposium on February 8. Some have said his evaluation of consumer dynamics is correct when it comes to the large satellites.

“Launching is not an obstacle to large satellite companies,” stated Carissa Christensen, Bryce Space and Technology Chief Executive Officer. Launching is a minor fraction of the total cost of the satellite system for those businesses, so lowering launch costs does nothing to improve the economic case for that system. “Launch rates have declined gradually in the last two decades. In the number of major satellite deployments, we have not seen a consequent rise.”

For the small satellites, the scenario is unique, where the deployment is a greater fraction of the total cost. At that final moment of the market reducing launch costs, as well as increasing the availability of launches, will play a larger role. “It varies on the business you aim at,” stated Fred Kennedy, president of Momentus, which is an in-space transport firm. “If you check at the low end, I know of a number of people who are looking for orbital rides, and they search every day.”

“Maybe it’s a segmented market,” he said, with little improvement in demand, even with falling costs, for the launch of big satellites. “But the little guys? You know? They come with gangbusters.” However, the demand does not benefit some tiny launch vehicle businesses. The vast number of the small launchers under production, over 100 by some accounts, has generated a traditional understanding that at some stage there’ll be a shakeout in that market, although it remains unclear when that will actually occur and how many businesses will survive.