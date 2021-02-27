Hope gets into orbit around Mars

On 9th February, the first Mars mission by the United Arab Emirates known as Hope to enter the orbit was accomplished successfully around the planet. It took 27 minutes for Hope to finish burning its main thrusters, moving the spacecraft down slowly to get into initial capture orbit around Mars at about 10.57 a.m Eastern. Mohammed Bin Rashid announced this.

The spacecraft signals that confirmed a victorious orbital insertion came 11 minutes later. The Mars orbit insertion (MOI) operation was developed such that it put the spacecraft into an orbit of 1000 by 49380KM around Mars. However, the center never confirmed the spacecraft’s orbital parameters immediately.

Omran Sharaf, the project director, said that MOI was the crucial and risky part of the trip. This is because it exposed Hope probe to numerous pressures and stresses that it has never experienced before. Sharaf said that since they achieved an extensive milestone, they now want to start science data collection and science orbit.

The spacecraft is expected to stay in orbit for the next two months at altitudes varying from 20000 to 43000KM over the planet. The orbit’s design allows the spacecraft’s tools to capture the entire view of the planet’s atmosphere after nine days. This will help study the Martian weather patterns and how the planet’s atmosphere’s gases get out to space.

Hope is the first mission by the UAE beyond Earth orbit. The United Arab Emirates is now the fifth entity to put the spacecraft into orbit around Mars successfully. The others are the United States, India, the European Space Agency, and the former Soviet Union. The UAE’s mission was part of celebrating the nation’s 50th anniversary later in the year.

Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, said that they are proud to carry off such a mission successfully as a young nation. She added that this is a substantial contribution to the human understanding of Mars and will help Emirates diversify its economy through science and technology.

In this mission, UAE worked with some universities from the United States, such as the University of California, Berkeley, University of Colorado Boulder, and Arizona State University. The director of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Daniel Baker, said Hope is expected to capture the flows and fall away of Mars weather, something that was not done there before. Hope was launched on 19th July last year on a Japanese H-2A rocket and arrived at Mars this month.