ThinSats, in the form of a toast, cater to government and educational customers

ThinSats are gaining popularity. Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) financing from the NASA agency and the United States Space Force has been awarded to toast-shaped miniature satellites, which are intended mainly as teaching tools. Education remains their most common application. Thirty ThinSats were deployed as a portion of the STEM program for the middle, high school, as well as undergraduates on the Northrop Grumman Antares rocket that deployed the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station on February 20. Twiggs Space Lab LLC was in charge of the programs, which came from a number of states like Virginia and Indiana, as well as Virginia Space was the sponsor.

ThinSats were deployed into very low Earth orbit by Antares on February 20 to collect data for one to around five days before trying to enter the atmosphere. Chief operations officer of NearSpace Launch, Matt Voss, informed SpaceNews, “We obtained Globalstar data during the first eleven minutes after launch over the remote area of the South Atlantic Ocean.” “NearSpace Launch, as well as Virgina Space, are also evaluating and diagnosing the STEM mission’s outcomes.”

According to Hank Voss, who is the co-founder of the NearSpace Launch as well as the inventor of ThinSats, the really low Earth orbit where the ThinSats were launched is essential for climate research as well as space weather predictions but difficult to study due to the high concentrations of the atmospheric drag satellites experience. NearSpace Launch has redesigned ThinSats since the very first sixty educational ThinSats deployed in the year 2019. GPS receivers and enhanced attitude control are included in the new edition. NearSpace Launch radios are also mounted on ThinSats to relay data over Globalstar’s satellite communications network.

NearSpace Launch is using SBIR financing to develop ThinSats for NASA agency and the United States Space Force as technology proponents. 21 ThinSats could fit into a 3-unit cubesat spanning 10 centimeters x 10 centimeters x 30 centimeters when they first flew. 18 ThinSats match in the very same volume for the continuing educational mission. NearSpace Launch is also designing ThinSats of different sizes that can fly independently or in a daisy chain.

ThinSats can be made thicker or thinner as long as it fits in a cubesat shape element to take full advantage of the cubesat deployers, according to Matt Voss. Twiggs has been advocating satellites that are cheaper to construct and deploy than cubesats for years, such as the PocketQube, which is a satellite that spans five centimeters on either side and is a vocal advocate for science, engineering, technology, and math education.

Twiggs Space Lab has created a three-phase curriculum that guides students through the phase of designing, creating, evaluating, and running ThinSats, as well as gathering, analyzing, and presenting data obtained by onboard sensors.