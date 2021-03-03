Inmarsat has named a Nokia executive as its current Chief Executive Officer

Inmarsat has named the previous president and CEO of Nokia as its current CEO, replacing Rupert Pearce. On February 24, Inmarsat announced the appointment of Rajeev Suri as its current CEO, starting March 1. Suri will also join the board of Connect Bidco Limited, Inmarsat’s parent firm. Pearce, who has served as the company’s CEO since January 2012, would step down on February 28.

From 2014 April to 2020 August, Suri worked as President as well as Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. Nokia’s focus changed from mobile phones to wider telecommunications technology, like 5G networks and apps during that period. He has worked as a consultant for private equity companies Warburg Pincus as well as Apollo Global Management after leaving Nokia.

Suri stated in a statement that he is “very pleased to start work at Inmarsat, and to work collaboratively with such qualified professionals, at such an important time for the business and the satellite communications sector as a whole.” Inmarsat has “proven technological capabilities in satellite mobility, bolstered by a deep understanding of consumers,” according to Suri.

In its statement, Inmarsat did not clarify why it was replacing leaders instead of celebrating both Suri as well as Pearce. In a release, Andrew Sukawaty, who serves as the chairman of Inmarsat, stated, “Rajeev’s experience will help Inmarsat’s growth prospects, and we are looking forward to the company shifting effectively; to another competent person.” Sukawaty went on to say that Pearce “has been an outstanding as well as a forward leader” and that Pearce will continue in an advisory capacity for an indefinite “transitional time.”

In an assertion, Pearce stated, “Inmarsat has defined itself as a global leader in the space technology, and I feel fortunate to have collaborated with such a committed and skilled group of individuals during my tenure at the firm.” Inmarsat’s Global Xpress collection of satellites became primarily focused on the broadband services throughout his tenure as CEO. Following a $3.3 billion private equity purchase, the firm delisted from the London Stock Exchange in December 2019.

Inmarsat no longer publishes earnings because it is a private corporation, but Pearce stated in November that the firm was doing well amid the economic uncertainties triggered by the pandemic. “Inmarsat is also very much currently on the leading foot, far from figuratively huddled underneath the kitchen table, waiting for the storm to blow over,” he stated during a meeting of the World Satellite Business Week event.