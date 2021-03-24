The expected trend in the Global and Southeast Asia Satellite Remote Sensing Market

Two years ago, the global and Southeast Asia satellite remote sensing market was operating at $7000 million. Experts have predicted that this market could grow its market value at a rate of 6.2% through this decade. Variables that are expected to facilitate this growth in the global and Southeast Asia remote sensing satellite market include advancement of the technology, inception of computing methods, data communications, and computational systems.

Additionally, this sector offers various services that will put it into the stature for growth, including natural resource monitoring, weather prediction, biodiversity management programs, among others. The other developmental projects that will stir up competition in this sector involve the development of a visible wavelength camera to monitor storm dynamics to predict lightning strikes.

The expanding market for remote sensing satellites for monitoring Earth activities will propel the sector to develop and attract more investment since it would prove its profitability. The Earth-imaging operations availed by remote sensing satellites will allow the organizations to secure data and perform asset management.

Moreover, the equipment utilized in this sector opens up opportunities for establishing firms that manufacture such satellites and their equipment. Initially, the satellites were only useful in military operations. Currently, these satellites also help in monitoring and improving agricultural activities, observing maritime changes, and for security purposes. The segmentation of the global satellite remote sensing market covers the applications, components, end-users, and the locations being served by the technology.

When it comes to segmentation by the components, the global and Southeast Asia remote sensing market comprises hardware, software, and service providers. The hardware option comprised about 48% of the market share two years ago, with a value of $3400 million predicted for the year that followed. However, last year, the market went into recession due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The growth in this subdivision has been engineered by the rising demand for satellite remote sensing by entities like defense agencies, government departments, agricultural activities, forestry, and navigation operations. Additionally, the growing innovation in space technology has activated the demand for various end-use operations contributing to the development in this sector.

Other sectors that have pressed for expansion in this sector include education, research, atmospheric observations by scientists, and internet delivery to remote areas. The companies that have witnessed this demand in the global and Southeast Asia satellite remote sensing market include DigitalGlobe, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S, Planet Labs Inc, Ball Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, and SpaceX. The list is endless because various companies offering satellite services have dived into this technology.