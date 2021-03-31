South Korea continues its path toward private-led satellite production with the CAS500

The deployment of the CAS500-1 remote sensing satellite of South Korea on March 22 represented the start of the country’s path toward a private-sector-driven domestic satellite sector. As per a KARI paper, the state-financed Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) started designing the 500-kg satellite in the year 2015 with a community of strategically appointed industry partners, sharing its key technology and knowledge with the latter from outset, rendering it the first case of its type.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the country’s largest private aerospace firm, is leading the production of CAS500-2, a 500-kg-class Earth observation spacecraft with inherited properties. The satellite will be launched into space on a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket in the very first half of 2022, completing a two-part launch deal KARI and KAI concluded with the GK Launch Services in the year 2017. According to the paper, if all goes according to schedule, KARI will stop developing 500-kg-class spacecraft by the year 2025 at the most and concentrate on satellites in other groups that also need government funding.

“The way we built CAS500-1 was a landmark moment in the local satellite sector,” stated Lee Seung-hoon, who serves as the director in charge of the KARI’s Satellite Research Directorate. “With Indigenous or localized technology, the market can mature in such a way that the private sector leads the construction [of satellites], which was previously undertaken by the government.”

As per a space policy study published in December by the state-run Science & Technology Policy Institute, the Ministry of Science, as well as ICT, aims to aid the transformation by investing 20 billion won ($17.7 million) during the next 5 years on “building networks for satellite production and enhancing exports to nations in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, as well as Latin America” (STEPI). According to the paper, the ministry also aims to hold foreign forums and training initiatives for invited international space engineers and scientists to raise the market for the made-in-Korea satellites.

“Korea also has a long way to go in the international satellite sector,” he states. Nonetheless, this is an essential first move in the right trajectory,” said An Hyoung-Joon, who is a research fellow at the STEPI and one of the report’s co-authors. Since it is the government’s hand-picked replacement to KARI, scientists agree KAI would prosper the most from the change. There will often be a supplementary category of benefactors: smaller vendors with a reputation. Those involved in the creation of the CAS500-1 are the most probable candidates to enter the party, according to Oh Yo-han, who is a senior administrator at the KARI’s media cooperation division.

KARI listed companies that played an “important role” in the creation of CAS500-1 in a pre-launch assertion:

DACC Aerospace is a company that specializes in aerospace (telescope structure)

• Hanwha Systems Company, Ltd. (optical transmitter)

• Genohco (X-band transmitter)

• Kukdong Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (X-band antenna)

• LUMIR (an image data handling unit)

• Doowon (camera cooling system and multi-layer insulation)

• Asia-Pacific Satellite (onboard computer)

“KARI chose them in an open competition based on two main criteria: technical capabilities and price,” Oh explained. According to him, each new project is expected to start with freshly chosen vendors, but firms with a background in satellite production are more willing to strike a bargain. “The more heritage you have, the more inclined you are to negotiate a bargain. That’s how the space business operates, according to Oh.