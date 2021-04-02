The Space Force is placing the finishing touches on a proposal to procure from the low-orbit satellites

Earlier last week, United States Space Force requested information on the success and capacities of the satellite internet networks. This data would help the government in deciding how to go about procuring broadband coverage from the low-orbit satellite suppliers. The United States Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office, which obtains satellite-centered communications facilities on account of the Defense Department, other state and federal departments, and governments of associated countries, sent a request for details on March 24.

P-LEO COMSATCOM, or spread widely low Earth orbit commercial satellite communications, was the target of a request for details from the office a year earlier. Since there has been a lot of change in the sector in the last year, procurement authorities are reviewing their business analysis until issuing a draft application for proposals this summer.

The United States military buys messaging facilities from Iridium, which is a low-earth-orbit satellite network, which has been working with new suppliers such as SpaceX. P-LEO COMSATCOM will represent the first effort to acquire telecommunications networks by a modern wave of suppliers on a broader scale. The Space Force is searching for bids from firms that currently have operating networks, like SpaceX as well as OneWeb, as well as companies that intend to launch constellations in the immediate future, like Telesat LEO as well as Amazon’s Kuiper.

Traditional geostationary satellite providers have offered communications services to Space Force for years. According to the request for details, LEO broadband is appealing because of its higher speeds as well as lower latency. “CSCO demands further details regarding the capacities of current and proposed P-LEO COMSATCOM systems in readiness for a forecast draft RFP to be released in the second quarter of the year,” the proposal says.

Companies must be willing to have terminal-to-the-gateway latencies of no more than 50 milliseconds, or transmission delays between a consumer terminal and a satellite of no more than 15 milliseconds, in order to qualify for a Space Force deal. The request states that services with longer latencies will not be regarded. Companies must respond to a series of 26 queries regarding their networks and technologies to serve government customers. The Space Force made it clear that it is only involved in existing and proposed service offerings, not potential options or programs that might entail major government spending.