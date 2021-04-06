Elon Musk has stated that Dogecoin would be put on “the literal moon”

A few days ago, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that “SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon.” The tweet elicited mixed reactions from users, some believing it was a joke since Musk posted the tweet on April fool’s day. Despite the coincidence with April 1, a part of Twitter users believed the 49-year-old self-proclaimed techno-king of Tesla meant what he tweeted.

“I know it’s April fool’s, but I don’t for a second question that he means this,” tweeted Michael Sheetz, a space reporter with CNBC. Musk is known to tweet and say incorrect remarks to elicit reactions from his fans. In the past few months, Tesla’s head has shown great backing for cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Tesla recently announced that it would allow Tesla buyers to pay with bitcoin.

“You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” read a tweet by Musk on March 24, 2021. Bitcoin founders were all smiles when the giant electric vehicle maker announced it had procured Bitcoin worth approximately $1.5 billion.

SpaceX is yet to accept cryptocurrency payments. The aerospace technology giant has carried different kinds of payloads since its first space flight to orbit. A Dogecoin would not be a surprise, according to Musk. “After all, SpaceX’s first payload to orbit and back was a wheel of cheese,” Musk replied to Sheetz’s tweet.

In 2018, SpaceX launched an unusual payload consisting of a red Tesla Roadster aboard the Falcon Heavy Rocket. The electric vehicle, driven by a mannequin dressed in space gear, landed in orbit and started its mission towards Mars’s orbit. According to updates from the aerospace firm, the Roadster has passed over Mars and moves towards “the restaurant at the end of the universe.”

According to Investopedia, cryptocurrency is “a form of digital asset based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers.” It can be purchased, traded, or mined. Miners are rewarded with cryptocurrencies for completing “blocks” on a blockchain.

Dogecoin was developed by two software engineers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, in 2013. This digital currency is rising steadily and is one of Elon Musk’s favorite. In February, Musk tweeted a meme of a Shiba Inu wearing a spacesuit on the lunar surface. Shiba Inu is a Japanese dog breed that is the main artwork representing Dogecoin.

On its website, Dogecoin describes its currency as “fun, friendly internet money favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.” Dogecoin’s price rose steeply after the billionaire’s tweet, and its value shot by thirty percent to $0.70. Although the physical coins do not function as currency, SpaceX could carry some to the moon’s surface by 2022 and NASA’s payload.