Capella Space satellites scan high-resolution images miles away from the Earth’s surface regardless of darkness or cloudy weather

Capella Space, a satellite imaging startup headquartered in San Francisco, United States of America, gave us one of the most sophisticated tools in geospatial and remote sensing space; satellites that can capture earth images from space in the darkness or even in cloudy weather. The imaging technique used by these satellites is known as synthetic aperture radar (SAR). It emits radio waves longer than those used in optical imagery, reflecting from Earth in different ways depending on the target object’s varying aspects.

Capella Space sent its first satellite, Capella-1, to space in 2018. This satellite was the firm’s first example and was followed by the second spacecraft, Capella-2, in August 2020. The latest satellites, launched with other small satellites aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 space vehicle, have transformed space imagery with highly accurate images from 525-kilometer altitude. The two, Capella-3 and Capella-4, were launched in January 2021 in the inaugural rideshare mission to space consisting of one hundred and forty-three spacecraft by SpaceX’s Smallsat Rideshare mission. The startup unveiled the images taken so far barely a week ago, and they are impressive.

Some of the images released were the Rybachiy nuclear submarine base in Russia, the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, and India Gate Park in Delhi. SAR images can be captured day or night, when the weather is clear or when it’s cloudy. “You can have thousands of optical satellites, but you’re only limited to 25 percent of Earth. We have access to the entire Earth, all the time,” explained Payam Banazadeh in a commentary with CNBC. Banazadeh is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Capella Space.

The special imaging technology is highly sought out by intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance agencies such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). “The biggest customer of geospatial imagery in the world is the US government. That is where the big opportunity in the short term is, and it’s a massive market with unmet demand,” added Banazadeh.

Capella Space designs, build, and operates its satellites from scratch, including the installed software making it the first startup in the US to accomplish this. It also has its own data analytics and sources its data storage and processing solutions from Amazon Web Services. The firm targets to expand its annual data collected a hundred times by 2025.

Agencies such as the National Reconnaissance Office and the US Air Force have recently partnered with the company. Banazadeh further mentions in a blog post that the imagery could help with infrastructure monitoring, understanding economic and geopolitical patterns, identify bizarre activity, and identifying objects with a high spatial and temporal resolution. “The first light images from Capella-3 and Capella-4 offer just a small taste of how our SAR technology can effectively support these use cases,” noted Banazadeh.