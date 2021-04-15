NASA will be docking the first person of colour on the moon via the Artemis program

NASA intends to deploy the first woman and person of colour to the moon through the Artemis program. The interim administrator for NASA, Steve Jurczyk, outlined this in its subsequent press release on 9th April. The Biden administration stated that it would be promoting the agency’s progress through the budget appropriations that it is advocating for.

The White House submitted a proposal explaining how the allocations meant for next year are to be enumerated. This proposal offers the agency $24.7 billion, which would help it conduct several missions, including sample return from Mars, climate study, Earth observation operations, and weather predictions. Jurczyk expressed delight over the new allocations to NASA, announcing that they will be sending a person of colour and one woman to the moon.

The agency explained that the appropriation would help it in its subsequent missions and achieve the President’s desire for equity in all areas. The Biden administration has proved that it can uphold equity through its nomination of individuals from all walks of life and all genders to power positions. The agency’s statement outlines its specific target of sending a person of colour and the first woman to the moon, contrary to the next man’s initial plan and the first woman.

However, the Trump administration had clearly articulated that this mission would have happened in 2024. The Biden administration has not stated a specific period when the lunar landing mission would commence. Jurczyk added that the $24.7 billion is proof that the Biden administration is ready to stand with the agency even in tough times in which the pandemic has placed the country.

The announcement by the President will open avenues for NASA to host more satellites in space. These satellites will help the agency get a better view of the Earth and project the new weather patterns experienced in subsequent days ahead. Additionally, the funding will streamline the missions to Mars to retrieve the samples that the Perseverance Rover is gathering.

The executive expressed satisfaction that the government supports their missions despite the challenging economic situation in the country. The various projects included in this funding are vital for achieving the agency’s objectives that had been delayed for some time. The administration added that they would be delivering a comprehensive budget that caters to all the projects that the government has indicated. Nevertheless, Congress will make some adjustments to the budget before they can pass it for allocation.