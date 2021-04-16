Telesat plans to raise $500 million to boost the Lightspeed Broadband constellation project

Telesat is a famous Canadian satellite operator who is best-known for the Lightspeed broadband network project. Recently, the company announced its plans to raise $500 million in debt to fund the project, which has a budget of $5 billion. It has acquired notes which will arrive no earlier than April 27th and are due on 2026. The funding is part of a debt and is responsible for funding 60% of the expenses, while the other is financed via equity. Telesat’s president, Dan Goldberg, mentioned the project’s financing situation on April 6th during the 2021 LEO forum stating that they hope to finalize the Lightspeed project’s financing in a few months.

Telesat is also expecting to complete its plan to start a constellation launch featuring about 300 satellites in 2022. Also, the company has launch arrangements with Relativity Space, a 3D printing expertise, and Blue Origin, a Jeff Bezos’ project. None of the two companies are yet to launch a spacecraft into the earth’s orbit. Thales Alenia Space, Europe’s based space operator, is working on creating low-earth orbit satellites under a contract of $3 billion, and its key specializations include gateway integration and network management.

The company pointed out some of its future moves and their importance, including forming a new Canadian-based space company to list its shares on the famous Nasdaq Stock Exchange. With this move, the company can try to acquire funds to boost the project.

The most prominent investors in the space company currently include PSP Investments and Loral Space after the two companies acquired it over a decade ago. Besides, to fund the project, Telesat has pointed out more options, including debt financing from ECA, a credit agency. As the space operator continues to work on the project, it is lucky to have maximum support from the government to great the network technology.

In November, the federal government financed Telesat with $600 million to offer broadband services in the remote areas in the country. On February 18th, the Quebec provincial leaders said that they are planning on investing $400 million in the Lightspeed project, and it plans on dividing the investment between loan and equity. Telesat predicts that Lightspeed will be ready to offer services in the next two years and have the potential to compete with mega-constellations such as OneWeb and Starlink.

However, unlike Starlink, it plans on offering consumer services indirectly by working with government customers, internet service providers, maritime connectivity, and mobile network operators. This move to acquire funding in debt is risky, but it is set for excellent results if the project succeeds.