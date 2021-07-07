Agricultural Films Market Size Analysis, Growth, Trends, Segmentation, and Regional Demand Forecast by 2026

The global agricultural films market size is predicted to reach USD 14,315.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The increasing applications of films in tunnels, greenhouses, plastic reservoirs and irrigation systems, mulching, silage and others will spur growth opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The constantly rising demand for food has led to a surge for effective additives for plastics in agricultural applications. This, factor will boost the agricultural films market trends. In addition, agricultural film has the capabilities of enhancing the productivity of the crops. Thus, growing demand for agricultural films owing to its capabilities will bolster healthy growth of the market.

As per the published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Agricultural Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Raw Material (Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate/Ethyl Butyl Acrylate, Reclaims, and Other), By Application (Greenhouse, Mulching, and Silage), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 8,686.0 million in 2018.The agricultural films market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about agricultural films market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-films-market-102701

Market Driver :

Environmental Concerns to Motivate Chances for Biodegradable Films

The growing environmental issues and human health threats has made biodegradable films as an alternative solution for the agricultural films sector. The rising efforts for the development of biodegradable or edible films from biopolymers with an aim to improve crops performance and farming practices among end-users will have a positive impact on the agricultural films market share. Biodegradable agricultural films are made from natural polymers and are propitious, as it improves crop quality, increases yields, reduces water use for irrigation, enhances weed control, and pesticides. Moreover, strict government guidelines regarding environment protection will result in the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, these films are completely organic, helping the bacterial flora to transform films into water and biomass, carbon dioxide or methane, hence reduction in water pollution.

Regional Analysis :

Surge in Food Production to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 5,924.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising food production in the developing countries such as India and China. The growing use of mulching agricultural films will enable healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The growing population and Favorable government regulations will propel market in the region. North America is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising consumers shift towards plant based-food. Europe is predicted to rise perpetually in the forthcoming years owing to the rising use of biodegradable agricultural films in the region.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Agricultural Films Market:

Read Related News:

http://business.borgernewsherald.com/borgernewsherald/news/read/41516127

http://business.wapakdailynews.com/wapakdailynews/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://business.poteaudailynews.com/poteaudailynews/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://business.inyoregister.com/inyoregister/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://business.dailytimesleader.com/dailytimesleader/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://finance.sausalito.com/camedia.sausalito/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://finance.dalycity.com/camedia.dalycity/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

http://business.kanerepublican.com/kanerepublican/news/read/41516127/North_America_Marshmallow_Market_to_Reach_USD_535.26_Million_by_2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123